Trump Says Charges Against Bannon 'Very Sad Thing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday called the newly announced criminal charges against his former chief strategist Steve Bannon very regretful while seeking to distance himself from his former senior aide.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Justice Department announced that Bannon and three others have been arrested and accused of a conspiracy to defraud donors through a fundraising campaign to build the US-Mexico border wall.

"I feel very badly. I haven't been dealing with him for a very long period of time," Trump said during meeting with the Iraqi prime minister. "I haven't been dealing with him at all. Don't know anything about the project at all. It's a very sad thing by Mr. Bannon."

Trump also said he did not like the fundraising campaign, adding that he thought it was being conducted "for showboating reasons."

"It was something I very much thought was inappropriate to be doing," Trump said.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement saying that Trump has had no involvement in the project.

"President Trump has always felt the Wall must be a government project and that it is far too big and complex to be handled privately," she said. "President Trump has not been involved with Steve Bannon since the campaign and the early part of the Administration, and he does not know the people involved with this project."

"

Although the campaign promised donors that the funds would be used to build the wall, the defendants "secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of Dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle," the Justice Department said.

The defendants set up a scheme aimed at defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign dubbed "We Build The Wall" that collected more than $25 million to build a barrier along the United States' southern border, the Justice Department explained.

The Justice Department said those representations were false and the defendants received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds that they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization's public representations.

Kolfage took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to the campaign, while Bannon got more than $1 million via a non-profit organization under his control and used at least some of the money to cover personal expenses, the Justice Department said.

All four defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said.