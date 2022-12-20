Trump Says Charges Against Him by Jan 6 Committee 'Fake',Meant to Prevent Him From Running

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Former President Donald Trump said that charges by the US House January 6 Panel are 'fake' and aimed to prevent him from running for President.

"The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I'll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was ” a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he said on his social media platform TruthSocial.

On Monday, the US House Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 Capitol riot recommended four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and other associates.