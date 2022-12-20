UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Charges Against Him By Jan 6 Committee 'Fake',Meant To Prevent Him From Running

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Trump Says Charges Against Him by Jan 6 Committee 'Fake',Meant to Prevent Him From Running

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Former President Donald Trump said that charges by the US House January 6 Panel are 'fake' and aimed to prevent him from running for President.

"The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I'll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was ” a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he said on his social media platform TruthSocial.

On Monday, the US House Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 Capitol riot recommended four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and other associates.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Trump January Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

4 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

4 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

4 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

4 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

4 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.