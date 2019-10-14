UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says China Already Started To Implement Reached Trade Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:50 AM

Trump Says China Already Started to Implement Reached Trade Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that China had already started to implement the trade agreements, reached between Washington and Beijing, by purchasing US agricultural products.

On Friday, Trump said that Beijing and Washington had agreed on the first phase of the trade deal, having reached consensus on Currency exchange, technology transfer, intellectual property, financial services and purchase of up to $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods by China.

"My deal with China is that they will IMMEDIATELY start buying very large quantities of our Agricultural Product, not wait until the deal is signed over the next 3 or 4 weeks. THEY HAVE ALREADY STARTED!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Sunday, pointing out that Beijing began to purchase products of US farmers and ranchers.

The US president also praised the relations between the United States and China, and vowed to finalize the first phase of the trade deal soon.

"I agreed not to increase Tariffs from 25% to 30% on October 15th. They will remain at 25%. The relationship with China is very good. We will finish out the large Phase One part of the deal, then head directly into Phase Two. The Phase One Deal can be finalized & signed soon!" Trump added.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have exchanged in a full-blown trade war but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports China Washington Twitter Trump Beijing United States Currency Exchange June October Sunday 2018 From Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

6 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

6 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

7 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

7 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.