Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, China Wants to Resume Trade Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that China had contacted US trade negotiators to express its willingness to come back to the negotiating table amid new trade tensions between the two economies.

"China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world," Trump said at the G7 summit in France's Biarritz, as quoted by CNBC.