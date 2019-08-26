UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, China Wants To Resume Trade Talks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:21 PM

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, China Wants to Resume Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that China had contacted US trade negotiators to express its willingness to come back to the negotiating table amid new trade tensions between the two economies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that China had contacted US trade negotiators to express its willingness to come back to the negotiating table amid new trade tensions between the two economies.

"China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world," Trump said at the G7 summit in France's Biarritz, as quoted by CNBC.

Related Topics

World China France Trump Biarritz Top

Recent Stories

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

3 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

3 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi force holds funeral for fighter killed by 'I ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.