Trump Says China Coronavirus Toll 'far Higher' Than Admitted

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

President Donald Trump on Friday said China's real death toll from coronavirus was "far higher," even after officials issued a new count doubling the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday said China's real death toll from coronavirus was "far higher," even after officials issued a new count doubling the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began.

"China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.

S., not even close!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier, the city of Wuhan admitted missteps in tallying its death toll as it abruptly raised the count by 50 percent following growing world doubts about Chinese transparency.

Officials said they had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in the city, which has suffered the vast majority of China's officially recognized fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

