Trump Says China Expected To Buy 'Large Amounts' Of US Agricultural Products
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that China would agree to significantly step up its purchases of US agricultural products if the two sides reach a deal to end their months-long trade dispute.
"It is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products!" Trump said via Twitter.