Trump Says China Working Hard To Contain Coronavirus, US Appreciates Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says China Working Hard to Contain Coronavirus, US Appreciates Efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said China is working hard to contain the Coronavirus and expressed the appreciation of the United States for the country's efforts.

"China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus," Trump said via Twitter on Friday. "The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency."

