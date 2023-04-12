Close
Trump Says China's Xi 'Brilliant,' Praises Other Leaders As 'Top Of The Line'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Trump Says China's Xi 'Brilliant,' Praises Other Leaders as 'Top of the Line'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping is a brilliant man, with other world leaders displaying similarly high intelligence, former US President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox news.

"Top of the line.

They're all top of the line," Trump said on Tuesday, when asked his opinion of Xi's intelligence. "President Xi is a brilliant man."

Trump also praised the intelligence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former president also criticized the intelligence of current US president Joe Biden.

