Trump Says Chose Not to Make Statement to WHO Today, Will Do So in 'Near Future'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has decided not to give any statement to the World Health Organization today and will make a statement soon.

"I chose not to make a statement today. I'll be giving them a statement sometime in the near future, but I chose not to give a statement," Trump said. "I am not happy with the World Health Organization ... I am not happy with the World Trade Organization at all."