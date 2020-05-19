UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Chose Not To Make Statement To WHO Today, Will Do So In 'Near Future'

Trump Says Chose Not to Make Statement to WHO Today, Will Do So in 'Near Future'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has decided not to give any statement to the World Health Organization today and will make a statement soon.

"I chose not to make a statement today. I'll be giving them a statement sometime in the near future, but I chose not to give a statement," Trump said. "I am not happy with the World Health Organization ... I am not happy with the World Trade Organization at all."

