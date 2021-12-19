UrduPoint.com

Trump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out 'Because His Ratings Have Gone To All-Time Low'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Trump Says CNN Wants Jeff Zucker Out 'Because His Ratings Have Gone to All-Time Low'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump claims that CNN's new owners (Discovery, which is expected to take over WarnerMedia) appear to want to change the network's leadership.

"Word is that CNN and its new owners want Jeff Zucker out, not only because of the turmoil of Fredo Cuomo, the Don Lemon ('the dumbest man on television') escapades, and so much else, but primarily because his ratings have gone to an all-time low, and the so-called 'network' is rudderless. In any event, that's great news for America," Trump said on Saturday.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a memo on Saturday that the network was closing its offices to all nonessential employees amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Earlier this month, anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN over his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as over allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Maybe CNN can be brought back to what it was in the good old days of the legendary Ted Turner. Jeff will always bomb, just as he did at NBC years before!" Trump said on Saturday.

Discovery is seeking to take over WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio, among others. AT&T announced the proposed $43 billion merger in May.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Man New York May Event TV All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

58 minutes ago
 Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

8 hours ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

8 hours ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

8 hours ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

8 hours ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.