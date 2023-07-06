Trump Says Cocaine Found at White House Can Only Be for Use of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that the cocaine found at the White House can only be for the use of either President Joe Biden or his son Hunter Biden.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," the post said on Wednesday.

According to Trump, US media outlets will soon start saying that the amount of cocaine found is "very small" and was not cocaine per se.

On Sunday, a white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, prompting a brief evacuation from the White House.

Preliminary testing revealed the substance to be cocaine. Media reported that the substance was found in a highly-trafficked area used by both White House guests and staff, but the exact location and its potential proximity to sensitive information remain unknown at present.

The president's son Hunter, who has been involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was on the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, media reported.