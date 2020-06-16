UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Committed To Working With US Congress On Additional Police Reform Measures

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is ready to work with Congress on additional measures aimed at reforming police in the United States.

"I am committed to working with Congress on additional measures," Trump said upon signing the Executive Order on Police. "Congress has started already and they'll be having bills coming out of the Senate and possibly out of the House. And hopefully, they'll all get together and they'll come up with a solution that goes even beyond what we are signing today."

Trump stressed that the Executive Order on Police is a big step that has not been taken before in the United States.

The order comes amid nationwide protests over two police-related killings of black men. On May 25, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and on Saturday, a black man in Atlanta was shot after scuffling with two police officers near a Wendy's fast food restaurant.

Protests have pushed several cities and states to ban the use of chokeholds and implement other police reforms. Many of the protests have also turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

