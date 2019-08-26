Trump Says Concluding Deals With China, Iran Possible if Beneficial for US

US President Donald Trump said during a press conference in Biarritz, France, on Monday that he believes a deal with China is possible if it is beneficial for the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference in Biarritz France , on Monday that he believes a deal with China is possible if it is beneficial for the United States

"Only if it's a fair deal and good deal for the United States, otherwise I will not make a deal," Trump said when asked if he was ready to make a deal with China.

"I think we're going to make a deal with China and I think probably eventually we're going to make a deal with Iran, too."