Trump Says Concluding Deals With China, Iran Possible If Beneficial For US
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:36 PM
US President Donald Trump said during a press conference in Biarritz, France, on Monday that he believes a deal with China is possible if it is beneficial for the United States
"Only if it's a fair deal and good deal for the United States, otherwise I will not make a deal," Trump said when asked if he was ready to make a deal with China.
"I think we're going to make a deal with China and I think probably eventually we're going to make a deal with Iran, too."