UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Concluding Deals With China, Iran Possible If Beneficial For US

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

Trump Says Concluding Deals With China, Iran Possible if Beneficial for US

US President Donald Trump said during a press conference in Biarritz, France, on Monday that he believes a deal with China is possible if it is beneficial for the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference in Biarritz, France, on Monday that he believes a deal with China is possible if it is beneficial for the United States.

"Only if it's a fair deal and good deal for the United States, otherwise I will not make a deal," Trump said when asked if he was ready to make a deal with China.

"I think we're going to make a deal with China and I think probably eventually we're going to make a deal with Iran, too."

Related Topics

Iran China France Trump Biarritz United States

Recent Stories

Japan's Nishikori motors into US Open second round ..

4 minutes ago

All resources to be used for arrangements of Muhar ..

4 minutes ago

Modi Tells Trump Kashmir Issue Remains One Concern ..

4 minutes ago

Javed Miandad to visit LoC to express solidarity w ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan tribal clashes in east kill 37: medics

7 minutes ago

Real Madrid confirm James calf injury

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.