Trump Says Considering Hosting G7 After November Election, Would Certainly Invite Putin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) President Donald Trump says that he is considering hosting the G7 meeting after the US presidential election in November.
"I am much more inclined to do it sometime after the election," Trump said during a press briefing on Monday.
When asked about the possibility of extending an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said "I would certainly invite [Putin] to the meeting, I think he's an important factor."