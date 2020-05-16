UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Considering Making COVID-19 Vaccine Free To Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that his administration is looking into whether it can provide a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) free to the public.

"We're looking at that actually," Trump said on Friday when asked if the COVID-19 vaccine should be free.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said during a press conference that a COVID-19 vaccine may be available by the end of the year. The US president also announced the forming of a new initiative called Operation Warp Speed, which will be tasked to have a vaccine developed and distributed at least by January 2021.

The United States has more than 1.4 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 87,200 COVID-19 related deaths as of Friday evening, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

