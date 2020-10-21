UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Considering Posting His CBS Interview Prior To Airtime For 'Reporting Accuracy'

Wed 21st October 2020

Trump Says Considering Posting His CBS Interview Prior to Airtime for 'Reporting Accuracy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he was considering posting his CBS news interview before its airtime, due Sunday, for "reporting accuracy."

"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!" Trump said on Twitter.

"This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about... Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!" he wrote.

Earlier, CNN reported citing sources that Trump had abruptly ended his CBS News' "60 Minutes" interview on Tuesday some 45 minutes after the start, telling the network's host Lesley Stahl he believed they had enough material to use.

More Stories From World

