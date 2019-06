The United States is considering sending 2,000 more troops to Poland, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday as he hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States is considering sending 2,000 more troops to Poland , US President Donald Trump said Wednesday as he hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House

He said the additional US troops would be moved to Poland from Germany but cautioned that the discussions had not been finalized.

"They're talking about 2,000 troops," he said.