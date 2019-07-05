UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Considering Using Executive Order To Include Citizenship Question In US Census

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he is considering using an executive order to include a question concerning citizenship status on the 2020 Census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he is considering using an executive order to include a question concerning citizenship status on the 2020 Census.

"We're thinking about doing that," Trump said when asked if he would use an executive order to insert a question concerning citizenship status during the US Census.

Trump added that US Attorney General William Barr is looking at different options the White House can use.

Trump said last week that he asked his lawyers to delay the US census after the Supreme Court effectively blocked the administration from adding a citizenship status question.

The Justice Department confirmed later that the 2020 Census printer has been instructed to begin the printing process without including the citizenship status question.

