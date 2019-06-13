Trump Says Considering Visiting Poland in September

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is seriously considering visiting Poland in September.

"We are looking very seriously [about] going back to Poland, and I don't know what President has in store for us, but we are thinking about going back sometime in September," Trump said after his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Duda said all of Poland hopes Trump will visit in September.