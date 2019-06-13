UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Considering Visiting Poland In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Considering Visiting Poland in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is seriously considering visiting Poland in September.

"We are looking very seriously [about] going back to Poland, and I don't know what President has in store for us, but we are thinking about going back sometime in September," Trump said after his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Duda said all of Poland hopes Trump will visit in September.

Related Topics

Visit Trump Poland September All

Recent Stories

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

15 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

15 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

15 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

15 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo Hopes Tehran to Continue Respecting Nuclear ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.