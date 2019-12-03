US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his phone conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last month was "flawless" and that he did "nothing wrong" during it, despite claims by many that it was an abuse of financial lever by the US leader to make the officials in Kiev dig into his rival presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the upcoming vote

"I had a great conversation, very respectful conversation with the president - a good person, by the way - with the president of Ukraine. It was flawless.

People have analyzed it from fifteen different ways, it was flawless," Trump said during a press conference ahead of the NATO summit in London.

He reiterated twice that he "did nothing wrong" during the conversation with Zelenskyy.

"I had a very, very good conversation with the head of Ukraine. And by the way, yesterday, he came out again and reaffirmed again that we had a very, very respectful, good conversation, that President Trump did nothing wrong. He does not even really understand what is going on over here. They look at us like 'Is this country crazy?'" Trump added.