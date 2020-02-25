Trump Says Coronavirus Disease 'Well Under Control' in US After Talks With Modi

The spread of the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, is "well under control" in the United States, President Donald Trump said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday after holding talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, is "well under control" in the United States, President Donald Trump said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday after holding talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country. We have very few people with it ... We actually discussed the coronavirus. At this moment, India does not have much of a problem, I feel ... I think that whole situation will start working out," Trump told reporters.

Trump also confirmed that Washington will offer billions of Dollars in funding to combat the spread of the disease and to support efforts to find a cure.

"A lot of talent, a lot of brainpower is being put behind it. $2.5 billion we're putting in," Trump stated, adding later, while fielding questions from journalists, that US researchers are currently developing a vaccine.

The president also confirmed that a number of US citizens on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which spent two weeks in quarantine off the coast of Japan, have been brought back to the US and have been placed in quarantine in facilities on US soil.

"We brought in some Americans from a ship because it was really the right thing to do, and they're in quarantine, and we think they'll be in very good shape very soon," Trump stated.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, 53 US citizens have contracted the disease. Three of them have been cured, while 50 are still receiving treatment. The number of confirmed cases has risen significantly in recent days after 19 new cases of infection were reported over the weekend. A total of 36 US citizens on board the Diamond Princess contracted the disease.

The number of total confirmed cases worldwide since the start of the outbreak rose above 80,000 on Tuesday. Over 27,800 people have been cured of COVID-19, while more than 2,700 people have died after contracting the disease.