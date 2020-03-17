Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak in US Could Be Contained By July-August

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Monday that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States could be contained by at least July or August if the response efforts by the Federal government and public go well.

"It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we'll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that," Trump said.