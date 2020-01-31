Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak 'Well Under Control'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a speech in the state of Michigan that the novel coronavirus outbreak is very well under control.

"We're working very strongly with China on the coronavirus... We're working very closely with them and with a lot of other people and a lot of other countries," Trump said on Thursday evening. "We think we have it very well under control, we have very little problem in this country at this moment - five - and those people are all recuperating successfully."

Trump expressed confidence that the virus outbreak will be resolved, saying that it will have a "very good ending."

Trump has established a coronavirus task force that is set to lead the US response to the outbreak of the disease.

According to White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, the task force - led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar - has already held three meetings since Monday.

Grisham also said that the "risk of infection for Americans remains low."

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread within China and to at least 16 other countries. In the United States, five cases of the new virus have been confirmed so far, and over 90 other people are suspected of being infected.

On Wednesday, Delta, United and American Airlines temporarily suspended the number of flights between the United States and China due to the outbreak.

The epidemic has already left 204 people dead and more than 8,000 infected in China.