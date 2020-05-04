UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Expected By End Of This Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump expects that a coronavirus vaccine will be developed in the United States by the end of 2020.

"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox news virtual town hall meeting on Sunday, telling moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum that "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

At the end of April United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that a vaccine against the coronavirus, when developed, should be universal and available for every individual across the world.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 3.

5 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 247,100. The number of recovered individuals is more than 1,1 million.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (more than 1,156,900) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 67,450).

The University of Oxford in England started clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine last month.

The head of Russian virology research center Vektor, Rinat Masyukov, said at the start of April that the first stage of coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in Russia would begin in June.

