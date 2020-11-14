Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Will Become Available for All Americans in April 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Friday that a coronavirus vaccine will become available for all Americans as early as in April.

Trump said the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer, which announced last week that it was more than 90 percent effective, will be approved "very, very quickly.

"

"The vaccine will be distributed to frontline workers, the elderly and high-risk Americans immediately, will be a matter of weeks," Trump said on Friday. "As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population."