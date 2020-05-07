Trump Says Coronavirus Whistleblower Was 'Disgruntled Employee'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that whistleblower Rick Bright, who worked in the administration as a vaccine expert and opposed the White House's push to use hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as novel coronavirus treatment, was a disgruntled employee.

Bright claims he was fired on April 20 after opposing the White House's efforts to promote the use of chloroquine or hydrohycloroquine for COVID-19 treatment despite the lack of scientific merit.

"I know nothing about him but he's a disgruntled guy and I don't think disgruntled people should be working for a certain administration," Trump said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bright's lawyers said he wants to be reinstated while the US Office of Special Council (OSC) investigates his whistleblower complaint.

Bright served as the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a unit within Health and Human Services, but was removed April 20 and reassigned to an obscure position in the National Institutes of Health.

Bright claims in the complaint that in early January he recommended stockpiling N95 respirator face masks, ventilators and testing supplies for COVID-19, and urged rapid development of vaccines and anti-viral drugs.