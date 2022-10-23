Trump Says Could Have Averted Escalation in Ukraine If Remained President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said he would not have allowed an escalation in Ukraine if he had remained in office.

"And now we have a war between Russia and Ukraine with potentially hundreds and thousands of people dying that would never ever ever in a million years have happened if I were president.

And in addition to that, the oil prices would have been low enough that they would not have been able to afford the war, but we did not even need that," Trump said on Saturday, speaking at a rally in front of his supporters in Texas.

The former US president added that he believes that "Putin would have never done it (escalation)" because Trump "knows him well."

Trump said earlier in October that it is necessary for Russia and Ukraine to start immediate negotiations, otherwise the crisis may turn into World War III and cause global destruction.