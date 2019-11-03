UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Could Invite Ukrainian President To White House

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:10 AM

Trump Says Could Invite Ukrainian President to White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) US President Donald Trump says he is willing to invite his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for talks.

Speaking to journalists before his departure for New York on Saturday, Trump said he would "certainly" invite Zelenskyy if the Ukrainian president wanted to come.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to read out loud to the citizens of the United States the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.

The transcript has already been released, after approval was received from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington White House Trump New York United States July September Democrats From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

3 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

4 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

5 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

5 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

5 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.