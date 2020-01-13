UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Couldn't Care Less' If Iran Was To Negotiate With US

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:50 AM

Trump Says 'Couldn't Care Less' If Iran Was to Negotiate With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he did not care whether Iran was going to negotiate with the United States or not.

Earlier in the day, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in an interview with the Fox news broadcaster that Tehran was under maximum pressure and that it was being suppressed, which would eventually force Iran to sit down at the negotiating table.

"National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran 'choked off', will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters,'" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, the US president called on Iranian authorities to "stop the killing" of protesters, alleging that thousands were already murdered or imprisoned in Iran and that the international community was monitoring the situation.

Trump later tweeted in Farsi, expressing his support for protesters demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Tehran.

A peaceful gathering of several hundred students outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in the Iranian capital to honor the victims of the fatal plane crash in Iran turned into a rally on Saturday, as people shouted radical slogans and demonstratively tore the portrait of Qasem Soleimani, top Iranian commander, who was assassinated in the US drone strike in early January.

Related Topics

Drone Technology Iran Twitter Nuclear White House Trump Tehran United States January Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.