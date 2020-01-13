MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he did not care whether Iran was going to negotiate with the United States or not.

Earlier in the day, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in an interview with the Fox news broadcaster that Tehran was under maximum pressure and that it was being suppressed, which would eventually force Iran to sit down at the negotiating table.

"National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran 'choked off', will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters,'" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, the US president called on Iranian authorities to "stop the killing" of protesters, alleging that thousands were already murdered or imprisoned in Iran and that the international community was monitoring the situation.

Trump later tweeted in Farsi, expressing his support for protesters demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Tehran.

A peaceful gathering of several hundred students outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in the Iranian capital to honor the victims of the fatal plane crash in Iran turned into a rally on Saturday, as people shouted radical slogans and demonstratively tore the portrait of Qasem Soleimani, top Iranian commander, who was assassinated in the US drone strike in early January.