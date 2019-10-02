Trump Says 'Coup' Taking Place, Not Impeachment

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he has concluded that the Democratic impeachment inquiry is tantamount to a coup intended to take away the power of the people.

"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration and members of Congress clashed over the impeachment probe including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who rejected a congressional request to depose State Department officials.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The complaint said Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption in Ukraine by his likely opponent in the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter. Democrats allege the conversation violated US election laws.

Trump released the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy, denied any wrongdoing and called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry yet another political witch hunt designed to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.