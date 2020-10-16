Trump Says COVID-19 Lockdowns Unconstitutional, Opinion Has Not Changed on Masks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a town hall meeting that state-wide lockdown imposed by several US governors to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is unconstitutional.

"The fact is we're winning all these cases because it's unconstitutional what they're doing and I think they're doing it for political reasons," Trump said.

Trump also said his opinion on wearing masks has not changed after contracting COVID-19.

The US president added that he has been okay with wether people wear masks or not.

Biden also said defunding police would be wrong. More police mean less crime.

He also said he would establish a group compries of law enforcement, sociual workers and minoritries to look into communcity policing.