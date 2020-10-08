Trump Says COVID-19 Treatment He Received Will Be Available to US Public for Free

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the novel coronavirus treatment he received of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail will be made available to the public for free.

"If you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it so that you get them and you're going to get them free," Trump said in a pre-recorded video message on Wednesday.

"Especially if you're a senior, we're going to get you in there quick. We have hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready."

Trump added that the US public can also receive Eli Lilly's antibody treatment. He said he has authorized the emergency use of these treatments.