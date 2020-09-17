Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to Begin in October

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could be distributed in the United States by October and up to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of the year.

"We're on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very, very safe and effective manner," Trump said on Wednesday. "We think we can start sometime in October... we'll be able to distribute at least a hundred million vaccine doses by the end of 2020."

Trump said the military will be waiting to distribute as soon as the vaccine is ready.