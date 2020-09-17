UrduPoint.com
Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed Starting October

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could be distributed in the United States by October and up to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of the year.

"We're on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very, very safe and effective manner," Trump said on Wednesday. "We think we can start sometime in October... we'll be able to distribute at least a hundred million vaccine doses by the end of 2020.

"

Trump said the military will be waiting to distribute as soon as the vaccine is ready.

Earlier on Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told Congress during a hearing that a vaccine would not be widely available until mid-2021.

Trump said he thinks Redfield misunderstood the questions from lawmakers and made a mistake. Trump added that Redfield may not know the details of the administration's plans to distribute the vaccine.

