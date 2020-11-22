Trump Says COVID19 'Running Wild' All Over World, Main Subject of G-20 Virtual Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the coronavirus is spreading not only in the United States, but all over the world, something that was addressed at the Saturday G-20 virtual meeting.

"The Fake news is not talking about the fact that 'Covid' is running wild all over the World, not just in the U.S. I was at the Virtual G-20 meeting early this morning and the biggest subject was Covid. We will be healing fast, especially with our vaccines!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Trump claimed that fewer people are dying from COVID-19 as doctors are gaining more and more knowledge about the virus.

"Joe Biden was a total disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu, would never have produced a Vaccine in record time (years ahead of schedule), and would do a terrible job of Vaccine delivery - But doesn't everybody already know that!" Trump said in another Tweet.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world had surpassed 58 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 1,378,800. The number of recovered individuals stands at more than 37,155,300.

Earlier this week, Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The president himself was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October; his youngest son Barron also contracted the coronavirus, as well as First Lady Melania.

On Saturday, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the experimental coronavirus treatment made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and given to President Trump in October.