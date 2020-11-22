UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says COVID19 'Running Wild' All Over World, Main Subject Of G-20 Virtual Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump Says COVID19 'Running Wild' All Over World, Main Subject of G-20 Virtual Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the coronavirus is spreading not only in the United States, but all over the world, something that was addressed at the Saturday G-20 virtual meeting.

"The Fake news is not talking about the fact that 'Covid' is running wild all over the World, not just in the U.S. I was at the Virtual G-20 meeting early this morning and the biggest subject was Covid. We will be healing fast, especially with our vaccines!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Trump claimed that fewer people are dying from COVID-19 as doctors are gaining more and more knowledge about the virus.

"Joe Biden was a total disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu, would never have produced a Vaccine in record time (years ahead of schedule), and would do a terrible job of Vaccine delivery - But doesn't everybody already know that!" Trump said in another Tweet.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world had surpassed 58 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 1,378,800. The number of recovered individuals stands at more than 37,155,300.

Earlier this week, Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The president himself was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October; his youngest son Barron also contracted the coronavirus, as well as First Lady Melania.

On Saturday, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the experimental coronavirus treatment made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and given to President Trump in October.

Related Topics

World Twitter Trump Job United States October National University All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

8 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

8 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

8 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

9 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.