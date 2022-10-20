UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Danchenko Acquittal Shows 'Disgraceful' Nature Of US Justice System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Trump Says Danchenko Acquittal Shows 'Disgraceful' Nature of US Justice System

The decision by a US jury to acquit Russian national Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI regarding the Trump-Russia collusion probe shows the disgraceful nature of the United States' justice system, former president Donald Trump said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The decision by a US jury to acquit Russian national Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI regarding the Trump-Russia collusion probe shows the disgraceful nature of the United States' justice system, former president Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"The disgraceful judicial system was on full display yet again with the Danchenko verdict," Trump said. "(Special Counsel John) Durham could not get a fair shake in the swamp of biased and partisan juries, where you are told that no Republican based or supported case can be won no matter how good it is, and judges that are so biased, unfair and angry that it is literally dangerous to be in court."

Durham, who led the prosecution in the case, said prosecutors were disappointed with the acquittal but respect the jury's decision.

The case against Danchenko started last November, when he pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his role in the discredited "Steele Dossier" used to allege collusion between Trump and the Kremlin during the 2018 US presidential election.

The prosecution contended that Danchenko lied to authorities about the sources of information given to former British spy Christopher Steele for the dossier on purported contacts between Trump and Russian officials. The indictment against Danchenko accused him of fabricating the information.

A Special Counsel investigation did not find any proof of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Durham United States November FBI 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

29 seconds ago
 Fake price control magistrate arrested

Fake price control magistrate arrested

1 minute ago
 British Conservative leaders toppled by their part ..

British Conservative leaders toppled by their party

1 minute ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen ties with U ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen ties with Uzbekistan: Khawaja

1 minute ago
 CM Sindh urges EFT to setup Disaster Management Ce ..

CM Sindh urges EFT to setup Disaster Management Cell for heritage

1 minute ago
 US Official to Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches W ..

US Official to Discuss N. Korea Missile Launches With S. Korean, Japanese Counte ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.