Trump Says Danchenko Acquittal Shows 'Disgraceful' Nature of US Justice System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The decision by a US jury to acquit Russian national Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI regarding the Trump-Russia collusion probe shows the disgraceful nature of the United States' justice system, former president Donald Trump said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The decision by a US jury to acquit Russian national Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI regarding the Trump-Russia collusion probe shows the disgraceful nature of the United States' justice system, former president Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"The disgraceful judicial system was on full display yet again with the Danchenko verdict," Trump said. "(Special Counsel John) Durham could not get a fair shake in the swamp of biased and partisan juries, where you are told that no Republican based or supported case can be won no matter how good it is, and judges that are so biased, unfair and angry that it is literally dangerous to be in court."

Durham, who led the prosecution in the case, said prosecutors were disappointed with the acquittal but respect the jury's decision.

The case against Danchenko started last November, when he pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his role in the discredited "Steele Dossier" used to allege collusion between Trump and the Kremlin during the 2018 US presidential election.

The prosecution contended that Danchenko lied to authorities about the sources of information given to former British spy Christopher Steele for the dossier on purported contacts between Trump and Russian officials. The indictment against Danchenko accused him of fabricating the information.

A Special Counsel investigation did not find any proof of collusion between Trump and Russia.