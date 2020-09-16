Trump Says Decision on TikTok-Oracle Deal to Come 'Pretty Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The White House is likely to decide soon on US software company Oracle's bid for Chinese video sharing app TikTok, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"I heard they are really very close to a deal and we'll be looking at the TikTok deal with Larry Ellison and Oracle," Trump told a televised news conference, referring to the chairman and co-founder of the US software firm. "Well, we're going to make a decision pretty soon. I have a high level of respect for Larry Ellison, he's somebody I know. He's been really a terrific guy for a long time. So, we're going to take a look."

CNBC reported earlier on Tuesday that Oracle was to become a "trusted technology provider" in the United States for TikTok and the deal was expected to be announced later in the day.

Trump accuses TikTok of having poor data security that would enable the government in Beijing to steal information on US users of the app. He has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if it does not sell itself to a US entity. ByteDance, in response, says it has taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of its US users and has filed a suit against his administration, while actively seeking a domestic partner to avoid being shut down.