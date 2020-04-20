Trump Says Defense Production Act Could Be Used to Increase Medical Swab Production in US

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the United States has carried out 4.18 million coronavirus tests and is ready to use the Defense Production Act to increase medical swab production at a US facility.

"As of today we've tested 4.18 million Americans, that's a record anywhere in the world," Trump said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing. On Saturday, Trump said that the number of coronavirus tests completed in the US was double the number conducted by any other country.

Trump said on Sunday that the US government was also working on boosting the production of medical swabs at US facilities.

"We are close to finalizing a second partnership through which a US manufacturer would convert its existing plant to produce over 10 million additional swabs a month," Trump said, adding "We also are going to be using and we're preparing to use the defense production act to increase swab production in one US facility by over 20 million additional swabs a month."

Trump alleged that "swabs are easy, ventilators are hard," but said that the United States had stockpiled ventilators and was ready to share ventilators with other countries.

"I've had about 6 calls with leaders of other countries," Trump said, also confirming his Saturday statement regarding an offer of help with ventilators to Mexico.

US Vice President Mike Pence said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that the United States had enough coronavirus testing to allow any state to move to phase one of the "Opening Up America Again" plan provided they have met other criteria, such as 14 days of consistent declines in coronavirus cases and strong hospitalization capacity.

According to Trump, New York has seen a 50 percent decline in the number of coronavirus cases over a 9-day period. Seattle, Detroit and New Orleans have also been experiencing declines in COVID-19 cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 755,000 while the death toll stands at over 40,400 according to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.