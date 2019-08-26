Trump Says Delay of Increased Tariffs on Chinese Imports Possible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Monday that it was possible Washington would delay increasing tariffs on Chinese imports announced last week as trade talks between the two global heavyweights continue.

Last week, the United States announced its plans to increase tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese imports. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that it would "continue to take necessary measures" if the United States did introduce the tariffs.

"Well, I think anything's possible. I can say we're having meaningful talks," Trump told reporters at a G7 summit, when asked if it would be possible to delay or cancel the announced hike in tariffs.

The press conference was broadcast by the Reuters news agency. The summit is being held in the south of France.

Since last year, the United States and China have been locked in a dispute driven by Trump's desire to correct the trade imbalance between the two countries.