Trump Says Dems Indicted Him to Distract From Alleged Bribe Scheme Involving Bidens

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said during remarks at his golf club in New Jersey that Democrats indicted him over his alleged mishandling of classified documents to distract from a bribery scheme that allegedly involves the Bidens.

"They want to distract from the real espionage and the real crime. so let's use President Trump to do so, let's go out and let's indict President Trump so they don't talk about the $5 million bribe," Trump said on Tuesday night, hours after pleading not guilty to 37 criminal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The US House Oversight Committee is investigating a possible political bribery scheme involving a foreign national. The probe is based on information provided to the FBI by a confidential human source who alleges that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden received a total of $10 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma to help end a probe into the entity.

Biden rejected the allegations.

On Monday, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that the foreign national who allegedly bribed President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of their discussions; 15 audio recordings of his phone calls with Hunter Biden and two other audio recordings of phone calls with then vice-president Joe Biden,

Regarding the alleged bribery case involving the Bidens, Trump urged Republicans in Congress to get tough on the US president.

Trump further said that he will get elected to be president in the 2024 US election and will proceed to "totally obliterate the deep state."