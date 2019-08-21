Trump Says Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan 'Could Very Well Be' Next US Envoy to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he will very likely nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to become the next US ambassador to Russia.

"He's somebody that's being put up and respected very much ... I know that Mike Pompeo likes him very much and he's very respected, he could very well be," Trump said when asked about reports that Sullivan is his pick to be the next US envoy to Russia.