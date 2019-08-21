UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Deputy Secretary Of State Sullivan 'Could Very Well Be' Next US Envoy To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan 'Could Very Well Be' Next US Envoy to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he will very likely nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to become the next US ambassador to Russia.

"He's somebody that's being put up and respected very much ... I know that Mike Pompeo likes him very much and he's very respected, he could very well be," Trump said when asked about reports that Sullivan is his pick to be the next US envoy to Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

33 minutes ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

40 minutes ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

1 hour ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.