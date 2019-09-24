UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Did Not Threaten To Withhold Aid To Ukraine Over Biden Probe

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Trump Says Did Not Threaten to Withhold Aid to Ukraine Over Biden Probe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he did not threaten to withhold security assistance to the Ukraine if it did not investigate an alleged corruption case involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"No I didn't," Trump said when asked if he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would release the US security assistance package only if they investigated Biden and his son.

On Friday, US media reported that Trump urged Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company.

Biden in 2016 threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not remove the prosecutor who had been investigating his son.

