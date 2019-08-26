(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he did not want to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the G7 summit in France's Biarritz, as it would be "too soon" for him.

On Sunday, Zarif arrived in the French resort city of Biarritz with an unexpected visit amid the G7 summit on the invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"I think it is too soon to me, I did not want to meet. I said that I did not want to meet right now, but there is truly gonna be time to meet with Iran," Trump said at the G7 summit.

Trump pointed out that he knew that Zarif would come to the summit and respected this fact.

"I mean, I knew, he was coming in, and I respected the fact that he was coming in. He met with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, and Iranians have got a very difficult situation there," Trump added.

Last week, Zarif paid a visit to Paris, during which he held talks with Le Drian and Macron with a special focus on the Iran nuclear deal and current tensions in the middle East.