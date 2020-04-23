Trump Says Disagrees With Early Reopening of US State of Georgia, But Will Not Interfere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he totally disagrees with plans to reopen some businesses in the state of Georgia as early as this week, but will not interfere with the governor's decision.

"So do I agree with him? No, but I respect him and I will let him make his decision," Trump said at a daily White House briefing on Wednesday. "I told him I totally disagree."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decided to jumpstart some non-essential businesses like barbershops, tattoo and beauty salons as soon as late this week without waiting for the state to meet the Federal "gating criteria" of the gradual reopening program, including 14 consecutive days of decline in coronavirus cases.

"I like him a lot, I happen to disagree with him only in timing.

I disagree. When you have spas, beauty parlors... tattoo parlors... and barber shops. You know what? Maybe you wait a little bit longer till you get into phase two," Trump said.

His top medical adviser Anthony Fauci said he "pleads" not to "leapfrog" stages.

"I plead with the American public, the governors, the mayors, with the people with responsibility... don't do that, do it in a measured way. This is a successful formula," he said. "If I were advising the governor I would tell him that he should be careful. I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go because there is a danger of a rebound."

On Tuesday, Trump said 20 US states were preparing to reopen their economies.