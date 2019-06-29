UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Discussed Arms Control, Nuclear Weapons With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:46 PM

Trump Says Discussed Arms Control, Nuclear Weapons With Putin

US President Donald Trump said Saturday, in a briefing capping his G20 visit to Japan, that he had discussed nuclear purchases and arms control with Russian leader Vladimir Putin

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Saturday, in a briefing capping his G20 visit to Japan, that he had discussed nuclear purchases and arms control with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We talked about something that I think is very important that's putting a cap on what he's [Putin] buying and we're buying from a nuclear standpoint.

We talked a lot about arms control and I think he'd like to see arms control and so do we. I think it makes a lot of sense," Trump told reporters in Osaka.

