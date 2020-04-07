Trump Says Discussed Coronavirus Response With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he had a friendly and warm phone conversation over coronavirus fight with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to run against him at this year's election.

"I also spoke just a few minutes with VP Biden, who called. We had a really wonderful warm conversation," Trump said at a daily White House briefing on Monday. "He gave me his point-of-view and I fully understood that."

He called it a friendly conversation and said that it lasted about 15 minutes. Trump did not disclose any specifics.