WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said all topics were on the table when he held an unscheduled meeting with Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London

"I discussed everything. We discussed a lot," Trump said. "It was a very good meeting, I think. We discussed Syria. We discussed the Kurds. We discussed numerous things, and we're getting along very well."

Trump said Turkey has succeeded in creating an effective safe zone separating US-backed Kurdish forces from Turkish troops and proxy militias, with a cease-fire that continues to hold.

"We discussed Syria, we discussed the Kurds. The border and the safe zone is working out very well, and I give a lot of credit to Turkey for that," Trump said of his meeting with Erdogan.

"The ceasefire is holding very much."

The White House said in a readout of the meeting that the two leaders also discussed "the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments" and efforts to boost bilateral trade by $100 billion.

Regional security challenges and energy security were also among the topics that the two discussed, the readout added.

Turkey invaded part of Syria in October that was controlled by US-backed Kurdish forces following a decision by Trump to withdraw American forces.

Trump ordered the unilateral US pullout without first informing NATO allies, with the exception of Turkey, which responded to the withdrawal with an invasion.