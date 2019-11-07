Trump Says Discussed Kurds, Terrorism in Syria During Phone Call With Erdogan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that he discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the telephone the security situation in Syria, including anti-terrorism operations and ending hostilities with the Kurds.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdogan of Turkey," Trump said via Twitter. "Also talked about their border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics."