Trump Says Discussed Kurds, Terrorism in Syria During Phone Call With Erdogan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the telephone the security situation in Syria, including anti-terrorism operations and ending hostilities with the Kurds.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdogan of Turkey," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Also talked about their border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds and many other topics."

Trump said Erdogan informed him that Turkish forces have captured numerous Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists that escaped during the Turkish incursion in northeast Syria last month, among which the sister and a wife of recently killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump confirmed that Erdogan will visit the White House on November 13 as the trip had been under question after US-Turkish relations grew tense amid the Turkish incursion in northeast Syria last month.

On October 9, Trump decided to withdraw US troops from northeast Syria after a phone call with Erdogan. Turkey almost immediately launched an offensive in northeast Syria against Kurdish militia groups such as the People's Protection Units (YPG), which it considers terrorists as well as the Islamic State.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from Syria's border with Turkey. In addition, Russia and Turkey have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the border area.