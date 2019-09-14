Trump Says Discussed Possibility of US-Israel Defense Treaty With Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders discussed a potential conclusion of a joint defense agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders discussed a potential conclusion of a joint defense agreement

"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries. I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!" Trump wrote on Twitter.